Información de YieldNest (YND)

YieldNest is a next-generation liquid restaking protocol that offers simple, high-yielding, risk-adjusted restaking, RWA and DeFi strategies. It merges DeFi's best strategies into single, unified, high-powered assets with L1 settlement assurances. Powered & Secured by DeFAI.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.yieldnest.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.yieldnest.finance/ Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/address/0x7159cc276D7d17Ab4b3bEb19959E1F39368a45Ba