Información de Xpense (XPE)

Xpense, symbolized as XPE, is the official token for XeggeX cryptocurrency exchange. It’s primary utility is to facilitate user interactions on the XeggeX exchange. This extends beyond mere transactions; XPE holders enjoy benefits that enhance their trading experiences. The overarching aim is to provide a seamless, secure, and efficient trading environment.

Sitio web oficial: https://xpense.network Whitepaper: https://xpense.network/xpense.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0x88691f292b76bf4d2caa5678a54515fae77c33af