Información de VELA AI (VELAAI)

As the world's first AI-driven RWA service platform, VelaAI relies on innovative models such as AI screening engines, compliance tokenization, and community crowdfunding market making to open up a decentralized financial integration path for physical assets. It uses a unique token economic model to increase the asset issuance population, allowing token holders to become the core hub of market liquidity.

Sitio web oficial: https://vela.ltd/ Whitepaper: https://www.vela.ltd/assets/VelaBusinessPlan.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=bnb&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x053708a5BC7f1627Ddc87e780eE381cf1e31f765