Información de xMoney (UTK)

xMoney (formerly known as Utrust) was designed to provide a solution to the problems resulting in low usability of cryptocurrency as means of payment, particularly the underdeveloped transactional security of payment platforms and relatively high fees.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.xmoney.com/ Whitepaper: https://utrust.com/static/UTRUST-whitepaper-en-2017-11-02-2ae02efb0e0203893bdba1f54000f2b4.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0xdc9Ac3C20D1ed0B540dF9b1feDC10039Df13F99c