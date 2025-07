Información de UNIUM (UNM)

U:NIUM utilizes blockchain technology to give digital assets a separate and unique recognition value, unlike existing virtual assets, and utilizes NFT, which is characterized by non-interchangeability based on influencers and artists. U:NIUM aims to provide an ecosystem where influencers and their fans can exchange and communicate by providing an NFT platform that can trade with various content.

Sitio web oficial: https://unium.finance/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YnhSkCWWkHOWZiZg3jLwcl54Ere4CGkv/view?usp=sharing Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6570ffe19da7e2b425329b157d9109b87f18304b