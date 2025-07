Información de TEKTIAS (TKT)

TEKTIAS is a high-performance decentralized multichain DeFi protocol. Its hybrid design combines an off-chain order book, advanced aggregation, and liquidity management engine with on-chain custody and settlement. This approach delivers the speed and efficiency of traditional trading systems while ensuring the transparency and security of blockchain technology — creating a seamless and powerful trading experience.

Sitio web oficial: https://tektias.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://tektias.gitbook.io/tektias Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0xd9337b6efb72b7dd6a927caf9a34da1eced8fd63