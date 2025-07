Información de Token IN (TIN)

"IN" is a multiplayer online role-playing game with a "match-three" combat system, built on APTOS blockchain technology and NFT technology.Players will have to create each item of equipment themselves, and in the future they will get the chance to exchange these items in the game auction.

Sitio web oficial: https://ongame.dev/ Whitepaper: https://ongame.dev/whitepaper Explorador de bloques: https://explorer.aptoslabs.com/account/0xc32ba5d293577cbb1df390f35b2bc6369a593b736d0865fedec1a2b08565de8e/coins?network=mainnet