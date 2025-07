Información de stabble (STB)

stabble is a protocol providing a seamless DEX experience. stabble’s pools require significantly less liquidity—up to 97% less—to capture competitive trading volumes. Additionally, stabble introduces innovative features such as protocol-managed liquidity, margin liquidity, and cross-exchange arbitrage pools. These enhancements offer liquidity providers expanded opportunities for yield farming and hedging.

Sitio web oficial: https://stabble.org Whitepaper: https://docs.stabble.org/ Explorador de bloques: https://solscan.io/token/STBuyENwJ1GP4yNZCjwavn92wYLEY3t5S1kVS5kwyS1