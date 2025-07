Información de Sage Union (SAGU)

SageUnion is an innovative AI-based platform designed to collect, refine, and distribute high-quality information through the power of human-AI collaboration. In the early stages, the platform will leverage a Telegram Mini-App to engage users in providing valuable data by answering weekly questions. This data will be processed and evaluated by an AI system, which will determine the quality and credibility of the information submitted.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.sageunion.world Whitepaper: https://sageunion.gitbook.io/sageunion Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0xbdAd1DdD7d7284302B3b9d8c2A97c5A17C463D91