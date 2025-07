Información de TapDaDoge (RUN)

TapDaDoge is an exciting memecoin with a gaming component. The game's accessible and intuitive features embody the motto "Tap-to-Earn". Join in on the fun by attaining your own Doge characters and overcome obstacles to earn great rewards. TapDaDoge's popularity steadily grows as it gathers over 35,000 members on Telegram and 30,000 followers on X.

Sitio web oficial: https://tapdadoge.app/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1OTcxA0H3xs3SvDDg6pVh5pk4Ucz0eS6XO3Kb6sKFCRI/edit?tab=t.0 Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0x8f85f63b76d2c40c7cf3dac19637730d00d37966