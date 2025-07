Información de OVER (OVER)

OverProtocol is a Layer 1 blockchain that enables individuals to run full nodes on their personal computers. Through the OverScape app, anyone can participate as a validator without requiring specialized knowledge. By reducing reliance on institutional validators, OverProtocol creates new financial opportunities and aims to establish a stable, global P2P financial network. Users can validate transactions, propose blocks, and earn native OVER tokens as rewards.

Sitio web oficial: https://over.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.over.network/ Explorador de bloques: https://scan.over.network/