Información de OrangeDX (O4DX)

OrangeDX is a pioneering first-generation Bitcoin DeFi hub, dedicated to providing a multifaceted platform that empowers users to engage in trading, swapping, securing, and launching BRC20 and bridged EVM tokens. Their comprehensive suite of services also extends to borrowing and lending, ensuring a holistic DeFi experience for the users.

Sitio web oficial: https://orangedx.com/ Whitepaper: https://orangedx.gitbook.io/orangedx/ Explorador de bloques: https://ordiscan.com/inscription/56398255