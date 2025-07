Información de NEOT (NEOTECH)

NeoTech leverages Smart City Technologies to scan and digitize physical structures, creating precise 3D models and point-cloud data. Through advanced AI Mapping, NeoTech crafts digital twins and immersive virtual experiences that redefine urban planning, game development, and more. By integrating blockchain technology, NeoTech bridges the gap between physical and digital ownership, enabling individuals and organizations to own and interact with environments and properties digitally like never before.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.neotechai.com/ Whitepaper: https://neotechai.gitbook.io/neotechai Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd0e6d04c2f105344860d07912a857ad21204fc97