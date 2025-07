Información de Metavault Trade (MVX)

Metavault.Trade is a new kind of Decentralized Exchange, designed to provide a large range of trading features and very deep liquidity on many large cap crypto assets.

Sitio web oficial: https://metavault.trade Whitepaper: https://docs.metavault.trade Explorador de bloques: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x2760E46d9BB43dafCbEcaad1F64b93207f9f0eD7