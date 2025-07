Información de MDI (MDI)

MDI is the world's first WEB3 medical service ecosystem, with the goal of creating a "blockchain in one's palm." We wish to move away from traditional centralized medical data services and create a blockchain-based platform that allows each user to develop and use their own personal medical information in a variety of ways.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.medicle.io Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AJw04MnMCfB8UAx9RccNhzXMJWPtDlWl/view?pli=1 Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x848896470d989f30503d8f883c331f63b73b66ea