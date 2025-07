Información de League of Kingdoms (LOKA)

League of Kingdoms' is an MMO Strategy game where gamers fight for dominion. You can fully own and seamlessly trade digital assets through NFT technology. You will participate in game governance through transparent voting and the congress system.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.leagueofkingdoms.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.playersarena.foundation/ Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x61e90a50137e1f645c9ef4a0d3a4f01477738406