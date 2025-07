Información de Libra Incentix (LIXX)

LIX is an innovative project aiming to revolutionize the loyalty industry through its robust blockchain-powered platform. At its core, LIXX utility token serves as the cornerstone, enabling users to access exclusive rewards, discounts, and gift vouchers.

Sitio web oficial: https://home.libraincentix.com Whitepaper: https://home.libraincentix.com/files/Libra%20Incentix_v1.1.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0x16530b5C105fcB7c50BC84A039a0a4ed806a5124