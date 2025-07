Información de Lithium Finance (LITH)

Lithium Finance is the first collective-intelligence pricing oracle to give precise and timely pricing on private, illiquid assets. It rewards analysts who provide truthful information and punish those who offer false pricing data. As a result, Lithium’s users obtain pricing for all hard-to-value assets such as pre-IPO stocks, private equity, and other illiquid assets effectively.

Sitio web oficial: https://lith.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.lith.finance/overview/what-is-lithium-finance Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x188e817b02e635d482ae4d81e25dda98a97c4a42