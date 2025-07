Información de Krayon Network (KRY)

Krayon Network is the Art Investment Platform applying Blockchain & AI technologies. Krayon enables artists, investors, galleries, and administrators worldwide to demonstrate and trade their works of art and assess their collections, eventually leading to the development of a system that is both effective and simple to use for determining art value. By applying blockchain, Krayon Network creates a decentralized environment. All fine arts in Krayon Network are methodically filed on the blockchain. Anonymity, transparency, and liquidity are all guaranteed, and appraisal, authentication, and information asymmetry may be addressed.

Sitio web oficial: https://krayon.network/ Whitepaper: https://krayon-network.gitbook.io/whitepaper Explorador de bloques: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x24cb4fa380c97a4d9de1b21b48a1b4b69bedceef