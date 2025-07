Información de Kingnet AI (KNET)

$KNET is the native token launched by KINGNET AI Laboratory, powering a multi-agent, natural language-based game development platform. On this platform, users can simply input natural language instructions to complete the entire process from asset generation to a playable prototype—dramatically simplifying game development and unlocking creative potential.

Explorador de bloques: https://solscan.io/token/CfVs3waH2Z9TM397qSkaipTDhA9wWgtt8UchZKfwkYiu