Información de KEK (KEKE)

Introducing KEK, the ultimate crypto meme project that combines the power of the ancient Egyptian god Kek with the modern online meme culture. Drawing its inspiration from the popular Cult of Kek meme, which is widespread on platforms such as 4chan and Twitch, this project aims to harness the forces of memetic magic to leave an indelible mark on the crypto world.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.kingdomofkek.com/ Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf7168c8abb0ff80116413a8d95396bbdc318a3ff