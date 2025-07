Información de KingdomStarter (KDG)

KingdomStarter is a decentralized fundraising platform that enables projects to raise capital on multiple chains as well as brings them exclusive support to develop through our services including community building, marketing, advisory, partnership expansion, technical service etc. It also gives investors the opportunity to get early access to top-tier projects and invest in token sales at an initial stage.

Sitio web oficial: https://kingdomstarter.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.kingdomgame.org/ Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0x87a2d9a9a6b2d61b2a57798f1b4b2ddd19458fb6