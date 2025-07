Información de Jet Fuel (JTF)

JetFuel (JTF) is a blockchain-based GameFi project that merges the thrill of flight simulation with real-world travel benefits. The project introduces an innovative Play-to-Travel model, where players engage in an exciting air combat-inspired flight game to earn JTF tokens as rewards. Unlike traditional play-to-earn (P2E) games that primarily focus on in-game assets, JetFuel offers tangible utility by allowing players to redeem tokens for real-world travel expenses, such as airline tickets and travel services.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.jet-fuel.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://jet-fuel.gitbook.io/jet-fuel Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0x4534240C4b56387025132C3149203F70BE91371b