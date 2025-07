Información de Joseon Mun (JSM)

The Joseon Mun is the national currency of Joseon, the first legally recognized cyber nation state in the world. As a national currency, JSM is the first unbannable cryptocurrency in the world. Additionally, as a sovereign nation, Joseon provides a legal jurisdiction which is a safe haven for crypto and blockchain.

Sitio web oficial: https://joseon.com/ Whitepaper: https://joseon.cloud/JoseonWhitepaper.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x04C618CDbc1D59142dFEB4B9864835A06983EC2d