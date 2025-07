Información de Ice Open Network (ICENETWORK)

Ice Open Network (ION) is a highly scalable and fast Layer 1 blockchain, facilitating seamless decentralized applications with a user-friendly drag-and-drop dApp builder, making Web3 integration accessible to everyone. ION enhances digital interactions across various services, including identity verification, social media, and secure data management, making it accessible to a wide audience and setting a new standard in the blockchain ecosystem.

Sitio web oficial: https://ice.io Whitepaper: https://ice.io/whitepaper Explorador de bloques: https://solscan.io/token/E9aPbhb5xRVGP2L6qJixfJC5qWAzECpUFUxnGx3wUiND