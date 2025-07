Información de GTA (GTA)

GTA Token was created as a meme token by a team of enthusiasts, with the aim to unite the multi-million fans of the best game in history into one big community and give them a tool to express their love. The GTA token displayed on this page is in no way affiliated with the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Rockstar Games, Inc., or Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.gtatoken.cc/ Whitepaper: https://assets-global.website-files.com/65b8ea057a8e7ef8a135348d/65c0f22e7699bf3468b5655f_GTA%20white%20paper.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x73db621cc8f0a767bed0e5c0a2920f480d77b765