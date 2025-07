Información de Outer Ring MMO (GQ)

Outer Ring is an MMORPG video game in a science fiction and fantasy universe based on the economic Play to Earn concept, currently under development by Windex Technologies OÜ in partnership with Nexxyo Labs, using its ManiacPanda Games brand. It represents a unique investment opportunity in a growing industry with an experienced company developing the project.

Sitio web oficial: https://blinkgalaxy.com Whitepaper: https://docs.blinkgalaxy.com/ Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0xF700D4c708C2be1463E355F337603183D20E0808