Información de FusedNFurious (FNFS)

Fused 'N' Furious (FNFS) is a high-speed mobile racing game that challenges players to navigate a dynamic four-lane road. By swiping to change lanes and managing their speed, players must avoid obstacles and aim for the highest score.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.fusednfurious.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://bscscan.com/token/0x09854c1349cd1412439461ca72609f97850d2218 Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0x03aEB05CDEFd2C69B173Cb25b1409a1F684BA513