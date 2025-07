Información de Enjinstarter (EJS)

EnjinStarter is a launchpad focused on blockchain games, NFTs, and the Metaverses. Built on Enjin's Jumpnet, we are focused on building an ecosystem for Enjin and Efinity, bringing together a community of innovative developers and content creators to develop strategies for utilizing digital assets in their games and projects. Areas of interest include Blockchain Gaming, Metaverses, AR & VR, Virtual Beings and Infrastructure

Sitio web oficial: https://www.enjinstarter.com/ Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x96610186f3ab8d73ebee1cf950c750f3b1fb79c2