Información de dAppstore (DAPPX)

DAPPX is a stand-alone Steam-like application that supports the development, publishing, and monetization of play-to-earn games. It is a game launcher for AAA-rated, play-to-earn (P2E) games and blockchain applications and is one of the most convenient, user-friendly, and ultimate dApp playstores on the market.

Sitio web oficial: https://dappstore.me Whitepaper: https://dappstore.me/pdf/dAppstore_whitepaper_Eng.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x00d8318e44780edeefcf3020a5448f636788883c