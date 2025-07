Información de Covenant (COVN)

Covenant Child aims to establish a decentralized game service environment as its top priority and is expected to show a more evolved game performance ecosystem from the existing Play-to-Earn (P2E) structure. Covenant Child is a unique strategy RPG game. It was developed so that anyone can quickly and conveniently experience the Play-to-Earn (P2E) element by combining user-friendly operability and character development progression.

Sitio web oficial: https://covenantchild.game/ Whitepaper: https://covenantchild.gitbook.io/covenantchild-whitepaper/ Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x19ac2659599fd01c853de846919544276ad26f50