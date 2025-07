Información de Cockfight Network (CFN)

The Cockfight Network platform's game and betting system is designed to solve the problems of existing cockfighting and provide a transparent and safe game and betting environment. This system secures the transparency of betting through blockchain technology, and users receive rewards based on the betting results.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.cf-n.io/en Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_ppYj6WGvUK-jBKNqIJqMXBEnfsfhTbZ/view?usp=sharing Explorador de bloques: https://scan.gmmtchain.io/address/0x734BF3a059eE840A910E02e477049EF9C1a644aB