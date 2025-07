Información de CREDBULL (CBL)

Credbull is an innovative and fastest growing RWA project and the first onchain private credit fund platform offering Stable High Yield & Asset Liquidity. It democratizes access to the high performing $2.0 Trillion private credit lending market through its proprietary open architecture and gamified token activated app - inCredbull Earn - rewarding users with up-to 40%+ returns.

Sitio web oficial: https://credbull.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.credbull.io/docs/litepaper Explorador de bloques: https://arbiscan.io/token/0xD6b3d81868770083307840F513A3491960b95cb6