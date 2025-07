Información de Broak on Base (BROAK)

Meet BROAK, the #1 frog on Base — with a little bit of attitude and a lot of grit, BROAK leaps into battle against the Rugpullers and Jeets to keep your bags safe and your gains strong. Armed with memes, community power, and zero tolerance for scams, BROAK is here to flip the script on getting rugged and create a fun, sustainable, meme coin community. Join the RugFreeVerse, where a team of meme-frogs fights for financial freedom across all chains - and diamond hands thrive.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.broakonbase.fyi/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/182LQSD-z0OaW4_XBv3gue303ler3UWXr/view Explorador de bloques: https://basescan.org/token/0x02537463e57a44f861Ee861Ba4F590C413f984a6