Información de Barely Not Broke (BNBCOIN)

BARELY NOT BROKE ($BNBCON) is a BNB Chain community token that celebrates the resilience and humor of crypto investors, uniting everyone who's just barely not broke but still in the game.

Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0xd2B473da09f9999d60765016059cb69d53694444