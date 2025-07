Información de SUNBEANS (BEANS)

SUNBEANS is an art meme token that supports the creation, exhibition, and trading of digital art. It goes beyond the typical method of producing and trading digital art solely as NFTs, by providing an environment where artists' works can be discovered and participated in through galleries. At the same time, it supports communication between artists and participants. Through online and offline galleries, SUNBEANS aims to create an ecosystem where artists can exhibit their work and participants can watch the artists' growth.

Sitio web oficial: https://beanstrx.meme/ Whitepaper: https://the-hype-lab.gitbook.io/sunbeans Explorador de bloques: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TQCfza5xo7srwPsYvdpQgYbgQAUWcAcjSa