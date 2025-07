Información de BabyChita Token (BCT)

BabyChita is a project that aims to benefit society by creating new projects for the future. The main element of our project is to create artificial intelligence ( AI ) modules that will make everyone's work easier. We aim to touch your lives and progress with these artificial intelligence ( AI ) projects. At the same time, BabyChita is a P2E project. We aim to offer you, the users, a perfect game by combining artificial intelligence ( AI ) and gaming. While playing games, you can also chat with our artificial intelligence ( AI ) assistants to get to know BabyChita better and start using it.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.chitaverse.com/ Whitepaper: https://chitaverse.com/whitepaper Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0xf6d2657EBb5602bF823901412c5e41e030f3ece2