Información de Bitchemical (BCHEM)

MEET THE FUTURE OF CHEMISTRY BLOCKCHAIN. Transform chemistry research with AI, digital technology and automation. Drive innovation in the chemical industries. As Bitchemical Technologies, we have combined blockchain applications with the chemical industry since our establishment in 2020. As of 2023, we started our work to offer artificial intelligence applications, the technology of the future, to the service of the chemical industry.

Sitio web oficial: https://bitchemical.tech Whitepaper: https://bitchemical.tech/whitepaper.pdf Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0xf6ab5ace1add002d9143a55589ddb5bba2814467