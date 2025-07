Información de Bubblefong Token (BBF)

[Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends] is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games that have stood the test of time. The popular classic arcade genre was chosen to provide players with a fun and engaging gameplay as well as to lower the requirement of game understanding needed to succeed in the game. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends is a combination of the classic ‘bubble shooter’ game style that everyone knows and loves and the recently popularized Battle Royale style.

Sitio web oficial: https://bubblefong.io/ Whitepaper: https://bubblefong.gitbook.io/whitepaper/extras/baby-shark-bubble-fong-friends Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0xde075d9adbd0240b4462f124af926452ad0bac91