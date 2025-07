Información de ChainAware (AWARE)

ChainAware is an AI-powered platform offering a real-time fraud detector, rug pull alerts, and a Wallet Auditor with a trust score (0-100) to help individual users confidently navigate Web3. By analyzing transaction histories, behavioral patterns, and liquidity pools, it predicts and flags high-risk interactions while also providing a credit score that opens doors to better lending rates and partnership opportunities.

Sitio web oficial: https://ChainAware.ai Whitepaper: https://learn.chainaware.ai/how-to-use-chainaware.ai Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/address/0xcf221109f45854ac52159420c543757fe84c113a