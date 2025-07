Información de Avery Games (AVERY)

Avery Games' represents a pioneering advancement in game development, leveraging the transformative potential of Web3 technology to reshape the gaming experience. Our vision is to place true ownership of digital assets in the hands of players and foster a dynamic economy where in-game assets are not only owned but also freely traded. Our flagship title, Avery Sword, embodies these principles as a side-scrolling action game that integrates the innovative $AVERY tokenomics and Web3 ecosystem.

Sitio web oficial: https://www.averygames.com/ Whitepaper: https://averygames.gitbook.io/avery Explorador de bloques: https://tonscan.com/EQCOjFsEGZGoXKvhi6JBjRGGNefPnaCE0kOOvOmQ0UEXTadV