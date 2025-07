Información de Legend of Arcadia (ARCA)

Legend of Arcadia is a multi-chain, free-to-play, and play-to-earn casual strategy card game that combines traditional gaming experience with Web3 GameFi 2.0. In addition to experiencing the game’s immersive universe, players can also boost yield through staking, battling, and mining.

Sitio web oficial: https://legendofarcadia.io/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.legendofarcadia.io/legend-of-arcadia Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1c00c3e03c3a10a0c1d9b6d1a42e797d7cb4147a