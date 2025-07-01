2025-07-09 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Base protocol Limitless raises $4M, backed by Coinbase Ventures and Arthur Hayes

Base protocol Limitless raises $4M, backed by Coinbase Ventures and Arthur Hayes

Limitless trading protocol has raised $4 million, welcoming Arthur Hayes as an advisor.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 00:20
The three co-founders of Backed Finance, the company behind xStocks, once worked at the now-defunct DAOstack.

The three co-founders of Backed Finance, the company behind xStocks, once worked at the now-defunct DAOstack.

PANews reported on July 2 that according to LinkedIn data, the three co-founders of Backed Finance, the company behind the stock tokenization platform xStocks, Adam Levi Ph.D., Yehonatan Goldman, and
DAR Open Network
D$0.03287-2.57%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00697+16.16%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00375+0.53%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 00:03
Coinbase will list Wormhole (W)

Coinbase will list Wormhole (W)

PANews reported on July 1 that according to the official announcement, Coinbase will launch Wormhole (W) on the Solana network; users are warned not to send W through unsupported networks
Notcoin
NOT$0.001808+2.49%
Wormhole
W$0.06565+2.65%
Suilend
SEND$0.4391+2.47%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000001689+20.81%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 23:56
DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings. In a press release on July…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 23:34
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 241 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 241 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 1 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $241 million, of which $80.1165 million
Share
PANews2025/07/01 23:30
Bloomberg Analysts Predict 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals in 2025

Bloomberg Analysts Predict 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals in 2025

Leading Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart think that the odds of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving spot exchange-traded funds (ETFS) for Solana, Litecoin and XRP have surged to a unprecedented 95% for 2025.  Could this be a transformative moment for altcoins, potentially opening the floodgates for institutional and retail.. The post Bloomberg Analysts Predict 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals in 2025 appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213--%
XRP
XRP$2.307+1.91%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/07/01 23:27
The US SEC is exploring common listing standards for token-based ETFs to simplify the approval process

The US SEC is exploring common listing standards for token-based ETFs to simplify the approval process

PANews reported on July 1 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the SEC is reportedly working with exchanges to develop universal listing standards for token-based ETFs, which is still
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374+6.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 23:17
Trump: Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will focus on Musk

Trump: Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will focus on Musk

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will pay attention to Musk and is not worried about
Notcoin
NOT$0.001808+2.49%
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0.0003398-9.81%
DOGE
DOGE$0.17094+1.85%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.613+1.26%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 23:15
Mastercard to expand crypto team, hires two senior staff to advance blockchain initiatives

Mastercard to expand crypto team, hires two senior staff to advance blockchain initiatives

PANews reported on July 1 that according to CoinDesk, payment giant Mastercard is expanding its crypto business team and plans to recruit two vice president-level executives at its U.S. headquarters.
U Coin
U$0.01218+1.66%
Vice
VICE$0.01279-1.00%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 23:10
Lummis’ crypto tax proposal may have missed the deadline for submission to the U.S. Senate

Lummis’ crypto tax proposal may have missed the deadline for submission to the U.S. Senate

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate revision process has lasted for more than 24 hours, but Senator Lummis's cryptocurrency tax
Moonveil
MORE$0.03081+12.69%
U Coin
U$0.01218+1.66%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00655-1.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 23:05

Trending News

More

More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE

Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE

Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy