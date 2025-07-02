2025-07-09 Wednesday

Eskom Eyes Bitcoin Mining & AI to Tackle $22.7B Debt – Can the Lights Stay On?

South Africa’s struggling power utility Eskom is considering Bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence (AI), and data centres as part of its long-term strategy to stay afloat, according to group CEO Dan Marokane. Speaking earlier this year at the BizNews Conference, Marokane said the utility is exploring new ways to repurpose its excess electricity capacity as the energy market shifts. He pointed to growing demand in the U.S. from Bitcoin miners and data centres as an indication of where the future might be heading. Inside Eskom’s Strategy to Survive a $22.7 Billion Debt Load Eskom is undergoing a major strategic rethink as it confronts declining electricity sales and a mounting R403 billion ($22.7 billion) debt load. Eskom CEO Dan Marokane recently acknowledged the severity of the crisis, describing it as a “structural decline” driven by the growing adoption of self-generation and independent power producers (IPPs). In 2023 alone, Eskom’s electricity sales dropped by 4%, and the utility anticipates that this downward trend will persist for another three to five years. “The business has to reinvent itself and use part of this baseload in a way that can help it manage the remainder of its debt pile,” Marokane said, hinting at the need to reimagine Eskom’s commercial model. Eskom employees are involved and generating and selling fraudulent prepaid electricity tokens worth billions, causing higher tariffs and likely contributing to past load-shedding. https://t.co/fhGlQQMoNu — MyBroadband (@mybroadband) June 30, 2025 Beyond operational challenges, Eskom faces a deepening financial crisis. The utility’s municipal customers owe an additional R90 billion, and South Africa’s Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has warned that Eskom’s total debt could balloon to R3.1 trillion by 2050 if left unchecked. Eskom is exploring alternative uses for its surplus generation capacity. Among the unconventional options being considered are energy-intensive industries such as artificial intelligence data centers and even Bitcoin mining. “We have to be looking at alternatives, and there are exciting opportunities around AI and data centres, but also within the space of Bitcoin,” Marokane noted. Bitcoin mining, though controversial, offers a potential outlet for surplus electricity. In countries like the U.S., crypto miners and AI firms have become major energy consumers. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in 2024 that large-scale computing facilities, including Bitcoin mining operations, are now among the fastest-growing sources of electricity demand, especially in Texas. These facilities often strike deals to reduce usage during high-demand periods, similar to Eskom’s load curtailment program. In one case, Texas-based mining firm Riot Platforms was paid $32 million in 2023 for voluntarily cutting consumption during a heatwave. Eskom said it is looking to replicate this model. But while it plans for an integrated energy-intensive future, South Africa’s grid is reportedly under pressure. Between June 13 and 19 this year, Eskom reported average unplanned outages of 15,076 megawatts, above the 15,000 MW threshold that triggers Stage 2 load-shedding. The utility has so far avoided rotational blackouts but has relied heavily on costly diesel-powered open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs). Eskom’s OCGT load factor has more than doubled year-over-year, from 5.78% to 11.73%. To date, Eskom has spent R4.51 billion on diesel this financial year, generating 768.64 GWh of electricity. That’s more than double the 378.75 GWh generated during the same period last year. Eskom says diesel usage will likely drop as more power units come back online following long-term maintenance. But for now, it continues to burn fuel to keep the lights on while weighing long-term solutions, including Bitcoin mining and AI, to secure its financial survival. Global Bitcoin Mining Faces Growing Scrutiny Over Energy and Emissions As Eskom prepares a $22.7 billion debt relief plan to stabilize South Africa’s power utility, the global spotlight on energy use, particularly from Bitcoin mining, is intensifying. A 2024 peer-reviewed study in Nature Communications revealed that U.S. Bitcoin mining facilities emit harmful fine particulate matter (PM2.5) across state lines, affecting nearly 2 million people. The 34 largest mining sites consumed 32.3 TWh of electricity, 33% more than Los Angeles, mostly powered by fossil fuels. Pollution hotspots now stretch from New York to Texas, exposing regulatory gaps and health risks. This has reignited global scrutiny on crypto mining’s power demands. While a Cambridge report showed a positive trend —52.4% of Bitcoin mining now uses sustainable energy—natural gas has overtaken coal as the dominant source, showing uneven progress. Meanwhile, the U.S. sector faces new hurdles. Tariffs of up to 36% on imported mining machines , proposed under Trump’s trade policies, have sent shockwaves through the industry.
SEC approves conversion of Grayscale&#039;s large-cap crypto fund into ETF

Grayscale has slowly narrowed the arbitrage opportunities on its crypto trusts by converting them into exchange-traded funds.
Not all Bitcoin holding firms will avoid death spiral, new report says

Nearly 200 companies now hold billions in Bitcoin, but a new report cautions that only a few can avoid the dangers of a potential death spiral. Bitcoin’s (BTC) corporate adoption is accelerating fast, with nearly 200 entities now holding over…
Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by year-end, but altcoin growth remains weak: Bitwise

Bitwise executives shared in a Tuesday report that the firm is maintaining its prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) could hit a $200,000 milestone by the end of 2025.
European fintech Spiko integrates Chainlink’s CCIP for $380m money market funds

Money markets platform Spiko is tapping into Chainlink’s cross-chain interoperability protocol to enable multichain access to over $380 million in regulated on-chain funds. The European fintech announced on July 1, 2025, noting that it was integrating Chainlink (LINK), with the…
Connecticut governor approves law prohibiting crypto use in government

Many provisions of the legislation, which received overwhelming support in the state House and Senate, take effect on Oct. 1.
DOGE Presses SEC to Relax SPAC Rules – Will Musk’s Influence Tip the Scales?

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is now targeting the SEC’s rules on Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) and confidential data reporting by private investment advisers. Per Reuters, the SEC adopted those rules during the Biden administration to enhance investor protection and systemic risk monitoring. DOGE, a Trump administration initiative created to cut federal regulatory burdens, has recently approached SEC staff to explore revisions to these rules. This comes as some businesses view it as excessive. The talks are part of a broader deregulatory push by the Trump administration, intended to reduce compliance costs and spur market activity. Executive Order Spurs Deregulatory Action Earlier in March, Elon Musk’s DOGE task force joined the SEC under a new liaison effort. DOGE staff were to receive internal system access and be treated as SEC personnel. An internal email said standard ethics and IT protocols would apply. 🔍 @elonmusk ’s DOGE team gains access to SEC systems under a new liaison initiative, sparking debates on regulatory independence and public-private collaboration in financial governance. #CryptoRegulation #SEC https://t.co/lRHLqWwkj8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 28, 2025 Today, Reuters reported that a White House spokesperson said the administration is working with the SEC “to more efficiently maintain fair and orderly markets while protecting everyday investors.” However, DOGE’s involvement in SEC policy has unsettled some SEC staff. The agency, while led by a presidentially appointed chair, is widely regarded as an independent regulator. Traditionally, it limits policy coordination with the White House to maintain regulatory impartiality. Amanda Fischer, policy director at financial reform group Better Markets, said DOGE’s role “raises serious concerns” about potential conflicts of interest. “It’s outrageous that outside designees to the agency, who presumably were not selected by the chair, would have a say in rulemaking,” said Fischer, who served as chief of staff to former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. In contrast, the deregulatory effort appears to align with views held by Republican SEC commissioners Mark Uyeda and Hester Peirce. The duo has previously objected to the Biden-era rules on SPACs and private funds. They argue that such regulations stifle innovation and burden firms unnecessarily. Uyeda and Peirce criticized the removal of a legal “safe harbor” that protected SPAC sponsors from liability for forward-looking statements. They also opposed the expanded reporting requirements under Form PF, a rule requiring private fund advisers to submit more detailed data to regulators. SEC Indicates Willingness to Engage with DOGE According to the report, the SEC confirmed its collaboration with DOGE, stating that both parties are working “to find cost efficiencies and ensure public funds are being used as effectively as possible.” While the agency has not indicated specific policy reversals, discussions with exchange operators about loosening SPAC requirements are ongoing. The resurgence of interest in SPACs, including among those connected to Trump’s own media venture, suggests possible momentum behind the rollback. “It’s a departure from past practice,” said Adam Pritchard, law professor at the University of Michigan. “Whether White House influence is a risk or an opportunity depends on your perspective.” President Donald Trump, upon his election victory, appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). ⚡️ It’s official: President-elect @realDonaldTrump taps @elonmusk and @VivekGRamaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aiming to cut government waste and streamline operations. #DOGE #ElonMusk #DonaldTrump https://t.co/BRzSIq76wi — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 13, 2024 He tasked the agency with cutting federal waste, slashing regulations, and overhauling government agencies. Trump called the initiative a “modern-day Manhattan Project” and praised Musk’s operational track record. However, in April, Elon Musk announced he was stepping down as a Special Government Employee at DOGE . Musk posted on X that his term had ended and thanked Trump for the opportunity to tackle government waste. While DOGE continues, sources said Musk faced pushback within the White House and voiced frustration with federal inefficiency and Trump’s tax plan.
Senate passes Trump’s massive budget bill, with no mentions of crypto or Bitcoin

The "big, beautiful bill" passed the Senate, without a single mention of crypto in the 1000-page document.
UniCredit Launches Capital-Protected Bet on BlackRock’s $75B Bitcoin ETF – Upside Capped at 85%

Key Takeaways: The product offers full capital protection at maturity, with returns capped at 85% of the ETF’s performance. The offering runs from July 1 to July 28 and is limited to professional clients in Italy. Europe has not approved local spot Bitcoin ETFs; banks are turning to structured products as alternatives. UniCredit will offer a structured investment product tied to BlackRock ’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, according to a report published on July 1. The bank’s five-year certificate is denominated in U.S. dollars and includes full capital protection at maturity. Returns are capped at 85% of the ETF’s performance, and the minimum investment is $25,000, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg and confirmed by UniCredit. First Bitcoin ETF Structured Product for Italian Investors Based on the report, the offering is limited to professional clients in Italy and will run from July 1 to July 28. The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, approved in the U.S. in January 2024, has since grown to $75 billion in assets. BlackRock also launched a separate Bitcoin exchange-traded product in Europe earlier this year. “We are seeing increasing interest from professional investors in instruments tied to emerging asset classes such as cryptocurrencies,” said Chicco di Stasi, head of Group Investment Product Solutions and Equity & Credit Sales and Trading at UniCredit. “With this product, we offer our professional clients a distinctive solution —the first of its kind in Italy,” said di Stasi. 💡 Big ideas know no borders. That’s why UniCredit joins Rise Europe: to fuel innovation across 14 countries and help the next-gen of startups scale — fast. 🌍 One Europe. One community. — UniCredit (@UniCreditEurope) July 1, 2025 Europe Slowly Progresses with Crypto ETFs Other European banks have also explored crypto-linked services. Intesa Sanpaolo conducted its first spot Bitcoin purchase in January and operates a trading desk. Banco Santander is considering digital asset services for retail clients through its online platform. The UniCredit certificate represents one of the first examples of a major eurozone bank packaging exposure to a U.S.-based spot Bitcoin ETF for local clients under structured terms. Its structure, offering capital protection with capped upside, is a cautious approach to client demand for digital asset exposure within a regulated product framework. It also shows how ETF-linked strategies are being adopted by banks to meet growing interest in Bitcoin without direct ownership or wallet infrastructure. European regulators have yet to approve their own spot Bitcoin ETFs. Structured certificates tied to foreign ETFs are emerging as a workaround. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are the implications of offering capital-protected crypto products? Capital protection appeals to risk-averse investors and signals an effort to normalize crypto within traditional finance. It also reflects caution around volatility while still engaging with digital asset demand. How does linking a European product to a U.S. ETF work under regulation? By tying returns to a U.S.-based ETF, banks can structure exposure without relying on unapproved local crypto products. This workaround aligns with current EU restrictions on spot Bitcoin ETFs. What does this mean for broader bank adoption of crypto-linked instruments? It indicates a measured shift. Traditional institutions are more likely to offer wrapped or hybrid products before committing to full-scale crypto offerings, especially in uncertain regulatory environments.
SEC Approves Grayscale Conversion, Launching First U.S. Multi-Asset Crypto Spot ETF

Key Takeaways: The SEC has approved Grayscale’s request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into a spot ETF. GDLC holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, with BTC and ETH comprising over 91% of the portfolio. The conversion introduces one of the first SEC-approved multi-asset crypto ETFs in the U.S. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale Investments’ request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into a spot exchange-traded fund, according to a filing issued on July 1. NEW: There's the approval order for @Grayscale 's $GDLC to convert into an ETF. This is their Digital Large cap fund that holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano. Final deadline was tomorrow https://t.co/jSt1HBWD3E pic.twitter.com/9kALeDD2Uh — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) July 1, 2025 The fund, which holds a basket of digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano, was initially launched in 2018 as a closed-end investment product for accredited investors. Grayscale Expands ETF Lineup According to the holdings data , Bitcoin and Ethereum account for the bulk of the fund’s portfolio, with a combined weight of over 91%. Bitcoin comprises 79.9% and Ethereum 11.3% of the portfolio, while XRP, Solana, and Cardano make up the remaining allocation. The fund’s composition is based on market capitalization and is subject to quarterly rebalancing, reflecting relative shifts in asset size and liquidity. With the conversion, GDLC will become a publicly traded ETF offering broader exposure to multiple crypto assets under a single structure. The SEC’s approval came a day before the final deadline for review. GDLC will join the firm’s existing lineup of converted products, following the approval of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) in January 2025. The ETF structure allows daily share creation and redemption, potentially reducing the premium and discount issues that affected GDLC as a closed-end fund. SEC Greenlights ETF Tracking Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More While spot Bitcoin ETFs have drawn institutional inflows in 2024, multi-asset crypto ETFs remain less common in U.S. markets. Grayscale’s GDLC conversion introduces one of the first regulated products tracking a broader set of digital assets, subject to periodic rebalancing. Grayscale has also stated that any asset subject to enforcement action may be removed from the index during rebalancing. Trading for the converted ETF is expected to begin shortly, pending final operational readiness and exchange coordination. The approval brings attention to how multi-asset crypto funds are built and monitored. Unlike single-token ETFs, these products face questions about asset inclusion, index calculation, and handling of tokens flagged by regulators. With more issuers exploring bundled crypto exposure, regulators and fund managers may need to set clear rules on portfolio structure, rebalancing practices, and disclosure requirements. GDLC’s conversion could mark the start of a broader move toward regulated multi-asset offerings.
