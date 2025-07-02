2025-07-09 Wednesday

Data: CEX spot trading volume hit a nine-month low in June, while DEX trading volume grew to a record high of $390 billion

PANews reported on July 2 that according to The block, CEX spot trading volume fell to $1.07 trillion in June, a nine-month low, while DEX trading volume continued to rise.
PANews2025/07/02 11:25
Jump received 33.1 million W from an address that had been dormant for 1 year 8 hours ago, worth about 2.34 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 2 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored that Jump received 33.1 million W worth $2.34 million from the address DURd9...BHH29, which had been dormant for a year, 8 hours
PANews2025/07/02 11:17
The Cyberspace Administration of China announced a special campaign to rectify the "black mouths" on the Internet involving enterprises, and accounts such as "Chai Duidui" and "Mengqi Bi Tan" were clo

PANews reported on July 2 that according to the announcement of the National Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Cyberspace Administration of China has recently organized a special campaign called
PANews2025/07/02 11:09
Robinhood has deployed more than 213 stock tokens on Arbitrum, spending a total of about $5

PANews reported on July 2 that according to a screenshot shared by Tom Wan, data director of Entropy Advisors, by tracking the contract deployment address, more than 213 stock tokens
PANews2025/07/02 11:04
Jump returns with Shelby: the "speed of light ambition" in the storage track and the AWS dilemma

Lao Deng can only go crazy once. Old readers may remember that the third article published by this account was "Bodhi", a content-oriented gadget based on the Arweave storage chain.
PANews2025/07/02 11:00
US sanctions crypto wallet tied to ransomware, infostealer host

The US Treasury has sanctioned a crypto wallet containing $350,000 tied to the alleged cybercrime hosting service Aeza Group.
PANews2025/07/02 10:47
Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech surged nearly 240% during the session and announced plans to acquire all shares of Conflux

PANews reported on July 2 that the Hong Kong-listed company Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech (00399) surged in early trading today, soaring by nearly 240% at the beginning of the session. The
PANews2025/07/02 10:46
The crypto market fell for two consecutive days, with the AI sector leading the decline by 4.48%, and BTC falling to $105,000

PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sector has been falling for two consecutive days, and the AI sector fell 4.48% in 24 hours.
PANews2025/07/02 10:45
Alibaba Cloud to establish its first AI global capability center and add new data centers in Malaysia and the Philippines

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cailianshe, Alibaba Cloud will add new data centers in Malaysia and the Philippines, and its global infrastructure layout will expand to 29
PANews2025/07/02 10:43
Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Fxstreet2025/07/02 10:30

