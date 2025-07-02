2025-07-09 Wednesday

Flare eyes further losses as assets incentive program launch goes muted

Flare Network (FLR) edges higher by less than 1% at press time on Wednesday after three consecutive days of trading in the red. The minor recovery aligns with the launch of the FAssets Incentive Program, which includes 2.2 billion FLR tokens.
Fxstreet2025/07/02 15:35
Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors

PANews reported on July 2 that Matrixport analyzed in its latest report that in the eyes of Wall Street, Bitcoin is ideally positioned as a "non-correlated asset" that can be
PANews2025/07/02 15:23
Pudgy Penguins surges 64% in a week — What’s driving PENGU token rally?

PENGU, the Solana-based token associated with the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection, has jumped 64% over the past week, climbing another 13% in the last 24 hours.  Due to the recent rally, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is now one of the top…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 15:16
Explore OPTO Miner’s green cloud mining platform for passive income

In Aberdeen’s push toward a cleaner energy future, OPTO Miner is merging renewable power with cloud mining to make crypto earnings greener, smarter, and more accessible. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/07/02 15:14
Data: Bitcoin mining company BitFuFu's Bitcoin holdings increased to 1,709

PANews reported on July 2 that Bitcoin mining company BitFuFu released its operating data for the first half of the year. Bitcoin holdings increased to 1,709 and the hash rate
PANews2025/07/02 15:10
A wallet recharged 35 million H to the exchange 12 hours ago, worth about 2.7 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, wallet 0x859e recharged 35 million H (about 2.7 million US dollars) to the exchange 12 hours ago. The price of
PANews2025/07/02 15:00
After AI "sinks", is it time for Web3 to show its prowess?

Author:Haotian Recently, I have observed the AI ​​industry and found an increasingly "downward" change: from the original mainstream consensus of competing for concentrated computing power and "large" models, a branch
PANews2025/07/02 15:00
SEC lays out disclosure rules for crypto ETFs as it eyes clearer listing path

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is moving closer to a more structured system for crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) and has issued new guidance aimed at bringing more clarity to the registration process. In a statement released July 1, the…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 14:51
CryptoQuant: Unrealized profits for long-term BTC holders drop to around 220%

PANews reported on July 2 that CryptoQuant tweeted that analyst Darkfost believes that LTH (long-term holders) have seen a decline in unrealized profits, while BTC is still close to its
PANews2025/07/02 14:51
Litecoin Price Forecast: Whale offloads LTC tokens, raising correction concerns

Litecoin (LTC) is flashing early signs of a potential correction as bearish signals begin to mount. LTC is hovering around $84 at the time of writing on Wednesday after facing rejection from a key resistance earlier in the week.
Fxstreet2025/07/02 14:27

