MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-09 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin investors sit on $1.2 trillion in profits as HODLing dominates: Glassnode
Bitcoin recently climbed back above $107,000, after a brief pullback triggered by geopolitical tensions. The rebound has put majority of investors in the green, but recent data suggests little appetite for selling According to a July 1 Glassnode report, Bitcoin…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 17:56
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid
A U.S. bankruptcy judge has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit against Tether can proceed, rejecting key arguments Tether raised to dismiss the case. A U.S. bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of New York has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit…
U
$0.01218
+1.66%
BID
$0.1044
+0.15%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 17:54
Ondo Finance to launch Ondo Global Markets, an on-chain US stock trading platform, this summer
PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ondo Finance announced that it will launch the on-chain U.S. stock trading platform Ondo Global Markets this summer. With
U
$0.01218
+1.66%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000001689
+20.81%
ONDO
$0.79589
+2.60%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:47
Matrixport Ventures has invested $3 million in tokenized gold XAUm
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Matrixport Ventures announced that it has included tokenized gold in its strategic portfolio allocation, a move aimed at further implementing
GOLD
$0.00000000000046
-4.16%
MOVE
$0.1457
-1.15%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:42
South Korea's Presidential Policy Planning Committee and financial regulators jointly review requirements for issuing KRW stablecoins
PANews reported on July 2 that according to the Daily Economic News, the South Korean Presidential Policy Planning Committee recently held a meeting with financial regulators to discuss the issuance
SOUTH
$0.0738
-20.21%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:31
Bitwise Launches NEAR Collateralized ETP on Germany’s Xetra Exchange
PANews reported on July 2 that according to GlobeNewswire, crypto asset management company Bitwise announced that it has listed the Bitwise NEAR pledged ETP (trading code: NEAR) on Xetra, a
ETP
$0.0007992
-20.39%
NEAR
$2.227
+4.45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:21
A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, the giant whale 0xFa5 has just deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage.
SPOT
$0.00000000000001213
--%
ETH
$2,600.73
+2.26%
USDC
$0.9998
-0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:16
300 million XRP locked in Ripple’s escrow account, about $660 million
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 17 minutes ago, 300 million XRP tokens (approximately US$659.82 million) were locked in Ripple's escrow account.
XRP
$2.3071
+1.91%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:13
Metaplanet's Bitcoin revenue-generating business achieved approximately $7.6 million in revenue in Q2, a 42.4% increase from the previous quarter
PANews reported on July 2 that Metaplanet CEO tweeted that in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Bitcoin revenue-generating business generated 1.09725 billion yen (about 7.626 million U.S.
U
$0.01218
+1.66%
SECOND
$0.0000499
+5.72%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 16:53
Crypto’s killer app is the first 60 seconds: Fix onboarding or forget adoption | Opinion
Ecosystems with the shortest gap between “discover” and “first on-chain action” grow the healthiest long-term cohorts.
APP
$0.004843
-0.85%
GROW
$0.0155
+10.71%
TERM
$0.439
-0.22%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:53
Trending News
More
More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court
13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"
Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE
Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE
Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy