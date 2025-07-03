MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-09 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam
The U.S. Department of Justice has credited stablecoin issuer Tether for helping recover $40,300 in stolen crypto tied to a scam that impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. According to the July 2 release, the scam occurred in December 2024, when…
U
$0.01215
+1.41%
SCAM
$0.0001972
-1.00%
TRUMP
$8.592
+1.02%
JUSTICE
$0.00006349
+0.44%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:47
BTC hits all-time high in Türkiye
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cointelegraph, BTC hit a record high in Türkiye.
BTC
$108,519.18
+0.49%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 19:39
JD.com and Ant Group push for yuan-pegged stablecoins to challenge dollar’s digital dominance
China’s leading tech giants JD.com and Ant Group are actively lobbying Chinese regulators as part of a push to counter the U.S. dollar’s growing digital dominance. Both companies have urged the People’s Bank of China to authorize the issuance of…
COM
$0.019461
+6.52%
BANK
$0.0633
-3.74%
U
$0.01215
+1.41%
PART
$0.1657
+6.69%
ANT
$0.0425
-4.06%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:37
SlowMist: GitHub's popular Solana tool hides a trap for stealing coins
PANews reported on July 3 that according to the SlowMist security team, on July 2, a victim claimed that he had used an open source project hosted on GitHub the
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 19:34
Franklin Templeton: The future of corporate crypto finance strategies is full of uncertainty, with the risk of "dangerous" feedback loops
PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Franklin Templeton Digital Assets analysts issued a report warning that the future of corporate crypto financial strategies is full of
FUTURE
$0.10679
-2.83%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 19:21
OpenAI rejects Robinhood’s stock tokens, warns of unauthorized equity claims
Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has publicly denied any involvement with Robinhood’s tokenized equity campaign, warning that recently promoted stock tokens are not legitimate. In a July X statement by the Open AI Newsroom, the company clarified it had no role…
NOT
$0.001804
+2.38%
AI
$0.1111
+3.25%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:17
IMF pushes back on Pakistan’s subsidized electricity proposal for crypto mining
The IMF has declined Pakistan’s bid for subsidised electricity for crypto mining, despite earlier plans to allocate 2,000 megawatts of surplus power to the sector. In a session with the Senate Standing Committee on Power, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz,…
SENATE
$0.00655
-20.50%
POWER
$0.01198
+4.53%
BID
$0.10442
-0.08%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:15
New US bank backed by billionaires aims to fill crypto void left by SVB
A new bank backed by Anduril’s Palmer Luckey and 8VC’s Joe Lonsdale could become crypto’s next big lifeline in the U.S. following the fall of Silicon Valley Bank. A group of well-known tech investors is launching a new U.S. bank…
JOE
$0.1431
+2.21%
BANK
$0.0633
-3.74%
U
$0.01215
+1.41%
WELL
$0.0002611
-5.63%
VOID
$0.000118
-18.39%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:12
Bitcoin Suisse Chief Legal Officer Points Out Flaws in EU and Swiss Stablecoin Rules
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, Peter Märkl, chief legal officer of Swiss crypto exchange Bitcoin Suisse, pointed out during the German Blockchain Week that the stablecoin
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 19:02
Bitcoin Suisse legal chief flags gaps in EU, Swiss stablecoin rules
Peter Märkl, general counsel at Bitcoin Suisse, criticized both EU and Swiss stablecoin regulations as inadequate and burdensome.
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 19:01
Trending News
More
More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court
13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"
Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE
Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE
Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy