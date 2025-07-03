MEXC Exchange
U.S. non-farm payrolls in June were 147,000, compared with expectations of 110,000
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. non-farm payrolls in June were 147,000 after seasonal adjustment, in line with expectations of 110,000. The previous value was
PANews
2025/07/03 20:30
Before the release of non-agricultural data, the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September is over 90%
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to CME's "Fed Watch", the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 76.7, and the probability of a 25
PANews
2025/07/03 20:27
Saxo Bank: Rising ETF flows boost cryptocurrency sentiment, Bitcoin rises to three-week high
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, Saxo Bank analysts said in a report that Bitcoin rose to a three-week high as macroeconomic concerns eased and continued inflows
PANews
2025/07/03 20:21
Grayscale ETF Faces Indefinite Delay as SEC Reassesses Earlier Approval
It only took one day for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to walk back on an approval given to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to convert to an exchange-traded fund (ETF), inadvertently halting its launch. On 1 July 2025, the SEC shared a letter stating its intention to again review the recent.. The post Grayscale ETF Faces Indefinite Delay as SEC Reassesses Earlier Approval appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/07/03 20:14
YZi Labs discloses its participation in Digital Asset’s $135 million funding round
PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, YZi Labs disclosed that it participated in Digital Asset's US$135 million Series E financing, indicating that it supports institutions to
PANews
2025/07/03 20:10
Bitcoin Asia 2025 organizers offered free admission to all participants
On August 28-29, 2025, the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference will be held in Hong Kong. The organizers of the event have announced that all attendees will receive a free general admission pass. In this way, they aim to make the event the most accessible bitcoin conference in the world. The initiative is aimed at students, […] Сообщение Bitcoin Asia 2025 organizers offered free admission to all participants появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/03 20:07
AMUNDI, Europe's largest asset management company: US stablecoin policy may undermine the global payment system
PANews reported on July 3 that according to CGTN America, AMUNDI, Europe's largest asset management company, said that the US stablecoin policy could undermine the global payment system.
PANews
2025/07/03 20:05
JPMorgan Chase expects the stablecoin market to reach $500 billion in 2028, far below optimistic forecasts
PANews reported on July 3 that according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase released a research report predicting that the global stablecoin market will grow to US$500 billion in 2028, far lower
PANews
2025/07/03 19:57
U.S. Treasury Secretary warns: Tariffs could rise back to April 2 levels
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant warned the United States' trading partners not to extend trade negotiations, saying that if no progress is
PANews
2025/07/03 19:52
Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity
PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev responded to OpenAI's questions, emphasizing that the OpenAI and SpaceX "stock tokens" launched for European users
PANews
2025/07/03 19:50
