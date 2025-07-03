MEXC Exchange
Beijing North: reached a strategic cooperation with Guofu Quantum, focusing on virtual assets and digital currency business
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Cailianshe, Beijing Beifang (002987.SZ) stated in the investor relations activity record that the company recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Guofu
PANews
2025/07/03 20:50
Analysts: The door to a rate cut in July is closed
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, the market is focused on the expected increase in unemployment, but the actual unemployment rate has dropped to 4.1%, and the
PANews
2025/07/03 20:49
Analysis: US job market remains stable, Fed may postpone rate cuts until September
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. job market performed robustly in June, with non-farm payrolls increasing by 147,000, higher than the revised 144,000 in May;
PANews
2025/07/03 20:47
Analysts: The Fed may not cut interest rates in July and September
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, analyst Joseph Richter said that the market may react to the decline in unemployment, but this is only part of the
PANews
2025/07/03 20:45
Analysis: US non-farm data far exceeded expectations, which may ease the pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the number of non-farm payrolls in the United States unexpectedly increased by 147,000 in June, which was not only higher than
PANews
2025/07/03 20:39
European Commission President: Ready to reach agreement with US on tariffs
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cailianshe, European Commission President von der Leyen said that we are ready to reach an agreement with the United States on tariffs,
PANews
2025/07/03 20:37
The probability of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve has declined
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the market currently believes that the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September is about 80%, lower than
PANews
2025/07/03 20:35
Traders abandon bets on July Fed rate cut
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cailianshe, traders have given up their bets on the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut in July.
PANews
2025/07/03 20:34
U.S. nonfarm payrolls for April and May revised up by 16,000 jobs
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revised the number of new non-agricultural jobs in April from 147,000 to 158,000; the number
PANews
2025/07/03 20:33
U.S. unemployment rate in June was 4.1%, expected to be 4.3%
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. unemployment rate in June was 4.1%, expected to be 4.3%, and the previous value was 4.20%.
PANews
2025/07/03 20:31
